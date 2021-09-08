xRhodium (XRC) Price Hits $0.63 on Major Exchanges

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One xRhodium coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. xRhodium has a market capitalization of $786,795.88 and $747.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, xRhodium has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004852 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004888 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000311 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00028852 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000937 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000431 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001507 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005025 BTC.

About xRhodium

xRhodium (CRYPTO:XRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

xRhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xRhodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xRhodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xRhodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

