Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Yelp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.01). Yelp posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yelp will report full-year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Yelp.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 2.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YELP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.56.

In other Yelp news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Yelp in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Yelp during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 531.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Yelp by 32.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Yelp in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Yelp stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,268. Yelp has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.17 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.12.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

