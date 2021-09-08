YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in YETI by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,377 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 831.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,480 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,818,000 after acquiring an additional 110,612 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,711,000 after acquiring an additional 181,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in YETI by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,200,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,686,000 after acquiring an additional 223,250 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of YETI opened at $97.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.86 and its 200-day moving average is $87.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.09 and a 12-month high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 66.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YETI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of YETI from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of YETI from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.21.

In related news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total transaction of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,141. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

