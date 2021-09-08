Yield Guild Games (YGG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $60.45 Million

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be bought for $5.86 or 0.00012700 BTC on exchanges. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $397.91 million and approximately $60.45 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00060237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00132479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00192025 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.83 or 0.07279623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,073.20 or 0.99854735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.42 or 0.00739968 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,907,005 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

