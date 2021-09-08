Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 71,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 2,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $290,688.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 18,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $2,441,661.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,758.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,534 shares of company stock worth $4,409,566 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Argus lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.63.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $128.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.66. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.08 and a 52-week high of $135.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 55.25%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

