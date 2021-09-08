Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Will Announce Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to post $1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.64. Citigroup posted earnings per share of $1.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $9.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.79 to $10.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $8.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on C. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.11. The stock had a trading volume of 501,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,350,459. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $142.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.91. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $40.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,204,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,654,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464,991 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,421,000 after purchasing an additional 735,828 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,967,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,435,000 after purchasing an additional 181,520 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,162,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,491,000 after purchasing an additional 752,313 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

