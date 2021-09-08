Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to Post $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will report earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.19. CNH Industrial reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 166.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNHI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,693. The company has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.39 and a beta of 1.72. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $18.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.48 and its 200-day moving average is $16.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

