Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Post $0.19 EPS

Brokerages predict that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Consumer Portfolio Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the lowest is $0.17. Consumer Portfolio Services posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Consumer Portfolio Services will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Consumer Portfolio Services.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.18. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPSS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of CPSS opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $120.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 15.86, a quick ratio of 15.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

