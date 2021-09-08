Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Will Post Earnings of $4.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will report earnings per share of $4.39 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.97. Laboratory Co. of America reported earnings per share of $8.41 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full-year earnings of $23.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.62 to $24.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $16.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.05 to $17.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion.

Several research firms have recently commented on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $303.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.30. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $171.18 and a 1-year high of $309.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,074,000 after buying an additional 17,800 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 106.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 29.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 42.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

