Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) to Post $0.55 EPS

Brokerages expect Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY) to announce $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Plantronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.41. Plantronics posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plantronics will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plantronics.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $431.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. Plantronics had a negative return on equity of 127.71% and a negative net margin of 1.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on POLY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Plantronics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:POLY traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.62. 424,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.69 and a beta of 1.85. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $50.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.86.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products and Services. The Products segment includes the firm’s headsets, voice, and video product lines. The Services segment includes the maintenance support on hardware devices, as well as professional, managed, and cloud services and solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plantronics (POLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.