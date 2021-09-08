Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to Post $1.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the highest is $1.77. Vulcan Materials reported earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full-year earnings of $5.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.98 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Vulcan Materials.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on VMC. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total value of $685,007.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,693.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VMC. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.00. The company had a trading volume of 548,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.38 and its 200-day moving average is $177.20. Vulcan Materials has a fifty-two week low of $119.68 and a fifty-two week high of $194.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

