Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Analysts expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to post sales of $1.39 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.40 billion. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.44 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $482.14.

ZBRA stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $579.84. 569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,659. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $246.83 and a fifty-two week high of $594.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $556.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.70.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total value of $3,835,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,511,770,000 after acquiring an additional 788,349 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,083,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,102,995,000 after buying an additional 61,417 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,687,000 after buying an additional 233,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,410,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,895,000 after buying an additional 184,631 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,245,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,283,000 after buying an additional 120,592 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

