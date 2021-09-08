Zacks: Analysts Expect Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to Announce $2.10 EPS

Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will post $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.79. Alibaba Group posted earnings of $2.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year earnings of $9.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.18 to $10.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.98 to $12.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.82 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Erste Group downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.28.

NYSE BABA traded down $4.45 on Wednesday, hitting $170.71. 18,891,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,596,197. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.13. The company has a market cap of $464.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $152.80 and a 1-year high of $319.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 118,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,773,000 after buying an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 91.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 642,350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $145,672,000 after buying an additional 306,055 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $104,009,000 after buying an additional 39,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 13,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

