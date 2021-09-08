Zacks: Analysts Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.99 Million

Analysts expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to post $29.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for American Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.00 million and the lowest is $29.98 million. American Software posted sales of $27.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that American Software will report full year sales of $121.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $121.00 million to $121.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $131.91 million, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $134.72 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.82%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMSWA. Sidoti upgraded shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of American Software from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

In other American Software news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $387,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $741,921.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $74,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,152 shares of company stock worth $2,743,155 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMSWA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in American Software by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in American Software by 208.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Software in the second quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

American Software stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.52. 301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,674. American Software has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $28.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $848.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.75 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.23%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

