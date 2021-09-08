Zacks: Analysts Expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to Announce $0.58 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.13. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.89.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $25,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,259,257.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $3,496,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 441,752 shares of company stock worth $27,398,881. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

MTSI stock opened at $63.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $30.78 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

