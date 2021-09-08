Zacks: Analysts Expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.43 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will announce $12.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $12.77 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. reported sales of $12.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year sales of $47.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.08 billion to $47.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $50.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.17 billion to $52.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at approximately $784,989,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,324.3% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,145,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,028,000 after acquiring an additional 9,433,323 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,455,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,289,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063,098 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,306,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,584,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,357,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,532,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165,565 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,239,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,187,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $86.30. The firm has a market cap of $190.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

