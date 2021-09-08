Zacks: Analysts Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Announce -$4.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($4.04) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novavax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($5.04) and the highest is ($3.12). Novavax posted earnings of ($3.21) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of ($8.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($17.63) to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $32.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.62 to $46.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on NVAX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Chardan Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

In other Novavax news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,156.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,336.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total value of $435,748.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,064 shares of company stock worth $17,972,046 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Novavax by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novavax stock traded down $4.09 on Wednesday, reaching $266.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,460,404. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.29. Novavax has a 52 week low of $76.59 and a 52 week high of $331.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

