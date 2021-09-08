Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Announce $1.70 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will announce $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.91. Allegiant Travel reported earnings of ($4.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 139.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $16.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.62 to $20.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.62. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $472.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.93 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALGT. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.92.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.29. 3,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $112.71 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 83.67 and a beta of 1.77.

In related news, COO Scott Sheldon sold 1,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $364,310.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,118,285.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.21, for a total transaction of $330,800.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,728,514.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Allegiant Travel during the second quarter valued at about $36,375,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 9.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,234,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $433,483,000 after purchasing an additional 186,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 81.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,993,000 after purchasing an additional 159,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 10.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after purchasing an additional 156,614 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 19.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 808,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,496,000 after purchasing an additional 133,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

