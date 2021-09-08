Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.09 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will report $6.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.78 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.37 billion. Cummins reported sales of $5.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cummins will report full-year sales of $24.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.23 billion to $25.18 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $26.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.72 billion to $26.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cummins.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.68.

CMI stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.68. The stock had a trading volume of 763,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,014. Cummins has a 52 week low of $199.70 and a 52 week high of $277.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.