Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will report ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.01) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). eHealth reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $4.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.14. eHealth had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.65 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of eHealth from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eHealth currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in eHealth by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,716,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 113.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,135,000 after acquiring an additional 128,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eHealth stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.06. 13,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,934. The stock has a market cap of $996.79 million, a P/E ratio of 50.53 and a beta of -0.12. eHealth has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $94.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.47.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

