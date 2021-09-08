Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.34 Billion

Analysts predict that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will post sales of $19.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.68 billion to $19.86 billion. General Electric reported sales of $19.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year sales of $77.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.22 billion to $80.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $83.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $79.74 billion to $87.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow General Electric.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.20) EPS.
NYSE GE opened at $103.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.81. General Electric has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $115.32. The company has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.07.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 251.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 112.2% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.
About General Electric
General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.
