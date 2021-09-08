Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $598.98 Million

Equities analysts expect Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) to post $598.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Murphy Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $550.00 million and the highest is $639.30 million. Murphy Oil reported sales of $421.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Murphy Oil will report full-year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.31 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Murphy Oil.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.00 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.78.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $203,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 7.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,158,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $539,130,000 after buying an additional 1,566,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 28.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,271,511 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809,989 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Murphy Oil by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,860,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,959,000 after purchasing an additional 592,745 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Murphy Oil by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,912,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,202,000 after purchasing an additional 711,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Murphy Oil by 11.6% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,417,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $126,116,000 after purchasing an additional 562,643 shares during the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MUR traded down $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,015,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,176,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 3.22. Murphy Oil has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $25.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.00%.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

