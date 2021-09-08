Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) to Post $9.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) will report earnings per share of $9.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for The Goldman Sachs Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $11.15 and the lowest is $7.69. The Goldman Sachs Group posted earnings of $9.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will report full-year earnings of $52.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $51.00 to $57.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $36.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $34.06 to $39.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Goldman Sachs Group.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The company had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $332.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.82.

Shares of GS traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $407.52. The stock had a trading volume of 51,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,437. The company has a market cap of $137.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

