Zacks: Brokerages Expect Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) will announce $0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.35. Berkshire Hills Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Berkshire Hills Bancorp.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of BHLB traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.76. 309,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,025. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.26. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,759 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $168,131,000 after purchasing an additional 24,486 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,568,738 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,639,000 after purchasing an additional 171,770 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,326,674 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,052,000 after purchasing an additional 144,363 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,091,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,367,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 9.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $24,433,000 after purchasing an additional 76,620 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

