Zacks: Brokerages Expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. MaxLinear reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MaxLinear.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.60.

In other news, VP Brendan Walsh sold 10,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 146,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,862. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven G. Litchfield acquired 2,282 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $124,893.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 107,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,385.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 229,374 shares of company stock worth $10,658,332 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in MaxLinear by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 159,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 26,230 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in MaxLinear by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 61,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in MaxLinear by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 258,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,999,000 after acquiring an additional 47,380 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MaxLinear by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 324,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,797,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in MaxLinear by 97,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

MXL stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.46. 724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,100. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.79. MaxLinear has a one year low of $20.91 and a one year high of $55.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -69.66, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.50.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

