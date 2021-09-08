Zacks: Brokerages Expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.74 Million

Wall Street analysts expect New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) to announce $34.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.80 million and the highest is $36.67 million. New York Mortgage Trust reported sales of $25.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Mortgage Trust will report full year sales of $133.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $128.40 million to $137.66 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $166.41 million, with estimates ranging from $143.70 million to $189.11 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for New York Mortgage Trust.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 148.35%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NYMT shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMT traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.32. 2,535,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,024. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.37 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.94. New York Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $4.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -28.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYMT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 108.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 452,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 235,371 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 12.1% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 65,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 22.1% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 314,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

