Zacks: Brokerages Expect PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $775.46 Million

Brokerages predict that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will announce $775.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PAE’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $770.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $780.13 million. PAE reported sales of $666.24 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full-year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). PAE had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 1.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PAE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PAE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,738,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PAE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,464,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PAE during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of PAE by 55,382.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares in the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAE stock opened at $6.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. PAE has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $593.79 million, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.31.

