Zacks: Brokerages Expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to Post $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to announce $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. Retail Opportunity Investments also reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC remained flat at $$17.96 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,341. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.53. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.90%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

