Zacks: Brokerages Expect Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) to Announce $0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Snap One’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.21. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Snap One will report full-year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Snap One.

SNPO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Snap One from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Snap One in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPO traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. 108,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,803. Snap One has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

Snap One Company Profile

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

