Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.46 Billion

Brokerages expect The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to announce $30.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.92 billion to $30.98 billion. The Kroger posted sales of $30.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, September 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full-year sales of $132.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.11 billion to $134.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $134.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.11 billion to $136.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

KR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research upped their price objective on The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.28.

KR opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The Kroger has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.39.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in The Kroger by 43.5% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in The Kroger by 30.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Kroger by 4.1% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

