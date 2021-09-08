Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to Post $1.77 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) to announce earnings per share of $1.77 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the lowest is $1.72. Vista Outdoor posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $6.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $5.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $662.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.89 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VSTO shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.64.

Shares of VSTO traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.91. 15,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,052,788. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.81. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSTO. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $16,609,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 491.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 489,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 406,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,215,000 after buying an additional 367,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after buying an additional 272,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vista Outdoor by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 563,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,082,000 after buying an additional 233,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.