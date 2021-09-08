Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) to Strong Sell

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $85.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ESCO Technologies has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $115.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.35.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $181.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.31 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESE. FMR LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 81.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,878 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,074,000 after purchasing an additional 251,917 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 17.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 78,644 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,564,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 42.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

