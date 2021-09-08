Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to Hold

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Getty Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, leasing and financing of retail motor fuel and convenience store properties and petroleum distribution terminals in the United States. The company’s properties are leased or sublet to distributors and retailers engaged in the sale of gasoline and various motor fuel products, convenience store products, and automotive repair services. Getty’s properties are operated under a variety of brands including Getty, BP, Exxon, Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Valero, Fina and Aloha. It is also a marketer of heating oil in Pennsylvania and Maryland. Getty Realty Corp. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

GTY traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.66. 83,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,495. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Getty Realty has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $34.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTY. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 304.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 342,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,746,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,066,000 after purchasing an additional 271,383 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter worth $6,281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,612,000 after acquiring an additional 185,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 875.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after acquiring an additional 152,404 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

