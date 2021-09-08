Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) to Buy

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Avinger, Inc. is engaged in designing, manufacturing and selling image-guided, catheter-based systems to treat peripheral arterial disease. The company’s product consists of Lightbox imaging console, Wildcat, Kittycat, Ocelot, Ocelot PIXL, Ocelot MVRX and Juicebox. Avinger, Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Avinger in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.84. The stock had a trading volume of 686,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,810,258. Avinger has a 12 month low of $0.21 and a 12 month high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $80.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.18.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Avinger had a negative net margin of 160.26% and a negative return on equity of 102.07%. On average, equities analysts expect that Avinger will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Avinger during the second quarter valued at about $423,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Avinger during the second quarter valued at about $376,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avinger by 22.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,556,540 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 820,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Avinger during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company, which engages in the designs, manufactures and sells image-guided, catheter-based systems that are used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease. Its products include Pantheris, Lightbox, Ocelot, Wildcat, Juicebox, and Kittycat.

