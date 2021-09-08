Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) to “Buy”

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.99% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Banco Santander SA is the biggest bank in Spain and the biggest international bank in Latin America as well. The Bank concentrates its activities in Andalucia, Castilla-Leon, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia and Cantabria. The Bank provides banking services for individuals and companies, leasing, factoring, stockbrokerage and mutual fund services. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.75. The company has a market cap of $63.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Santander has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Banco Santander had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 1.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

