Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Sells $1,509,300.00 in Stock

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) insider Harald Reinhart sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $1,509,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Harald Reinhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 24th, Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.36, for a total transaction of $1,146,880.00.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.92, for a total transaction of $1,359,360.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of Zai Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total transaction of $1,301,680.00.

ZLAB traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.58. The company had a trading volume of 387,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,044. Zai Lab Limited has a 12-month low of $72.42 and a 12-month high of $193.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.33. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.85.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

