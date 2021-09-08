ZB Token (ZB) Price Tops $0.30

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. One ZB Token coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZB Token has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. ZB Token has a market cap of $140.17 million and $2.40 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00059091 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.62 or 0.00158966 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00014774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00044430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.10 or 0.00725680 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token (CRYPTO:ZB) is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

