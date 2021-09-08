ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg Sells 257,033 Shares

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 257,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $16,884,497.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 750,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $49,447,500.00.

NASDAQ:ZI traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,314,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,619,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.87, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.51. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.83 and a 1 year high of $67.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ZI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,506.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 101,291 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 77.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,900,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,230 shares in the last quarter. 43.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

