Zscaler (ZS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th. Analysts expect Zscaler to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $282.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.15 and a 200 day moving average of $207.60. The firm has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of -164.48 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a one year low of $120.34 and a one year high of $293.44.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZS. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.52.

In other Zscaler news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total value of $1,971,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at $75,552,982.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 156,971 shares of company stock worth $34,288,482 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,365 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

