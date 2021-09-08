Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.030-$-0.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $86 million-$87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $85.42 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.110 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

NYSE ZUO opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. Zuora has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $18.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 42.30% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $78,829.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $1,929,015.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,478.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 203,517 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,231 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zuora stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,402 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.07% of Zuora worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

