Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,021,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Zynga worth $21,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 254.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Zynga by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zynga alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZNGA. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.23.

In related news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,988.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark J. Pincus sold 1,267,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $14,111,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,462.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,013,883 shares of company stock worth $32,620,201 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA stock opened at $8.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.13 and a beta of 0.06.

About Zynga

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.