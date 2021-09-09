$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. trivago reported earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.24 million. trivago had a negative return on equity of 3.20% and a negative net margin of 9.28%.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on trivago from $4.00 to $3.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, trivago currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.90.

Shares of TRVG stock remained flat at $$2.57 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 393,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,584,472. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The company has a market cap of $919.60 million, a PE ratio of -43.17 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVG. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter worth $430,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in trivago during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

About trivago

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

