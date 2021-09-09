-$0.02 EPS Expected for LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for LightPath Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the lowest is ($0.02). LightPath Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 9th.

On average, analysts expect that LightPath Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LightPath Technologies.

LPTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of LightPath Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LightPath Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

LPTH traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.16. 192,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,130,352. The stock has a market cap of $57.38 million, a P/E ratio of 73.00 and a beta of 1.35. LightPath Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LightPath Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 42.7% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. 22.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components. Its products include molded glass and assemblies; infrared molded lenses, diamond turned, conventional ground and polished ground lenses and assemblies; and collimator assemblies, which are used in applications involving light detection and ranging technology.

