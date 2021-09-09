$0.18 EPS Expected for Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.11. Braemar Hotels & Resorts posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 220%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.15). Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.45%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BHR. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

In related news, COO Jeremy Welter purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew D. Rinaldi purchased 4,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHR opened at $5.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $300.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Braemar Hotels & Resorts (BHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.