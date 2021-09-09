$0.21 EPS Expected for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Viavi Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.21. Viavi Solutions also reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Viavi Solutions.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 3.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VIAV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Viavi Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

NASDAQ VIAV traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.42. 44,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,778,316. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $18.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.11 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 7,912 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $129,123.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,908.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 4,549 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $75,149.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,834.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,361 shares of company stock worth $286,520 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at $21,192,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 29.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,217,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,299 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 301.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,483,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,204 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 22.5% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,710,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,262,000 after purchasing an additional 681,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 20.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,967,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,289,000 after purchasing an additional 675,020 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

