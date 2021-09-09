-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) will report earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for American Well’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.23). American Well posted earnings per share of ($0.92) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.52). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Well.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 79.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.28 million.

AMWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of NYSE:AMWL traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.80. 2,153,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,363. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $9.43 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a PE ratio of -4.76.

In other American Well news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $51,544.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,035.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 279,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,205,764 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Well by 286.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,518,000 after buying an additional 8,397,807 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Well by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,957,000 after buying an additional 8,191,212 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of American Well by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,800,000 after buying an additional 7,170,047 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Well by 409.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,931,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,880,000 after buying an additional 2,355,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Well by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,318,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,169,000 after buying an additional 1,540,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

