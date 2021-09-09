$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.25. SITE Centers posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SITC shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

NYSE:SITC traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.76. 2,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,528. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.69 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $16.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in SITE Centers during the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.