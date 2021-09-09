$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.43. Kingstone Companies reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 214.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kingstone Companies.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.35). Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 243,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KINS traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $6.95. 10,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,316. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $8.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80. The company has a market cap of $73.42 million, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -533.33%.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.