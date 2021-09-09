$0.53 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Bed Bath & Beyond posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $3.51. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $7,343,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 51,780 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $1,364,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000.

Shares of BBBY traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.36. 193,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,326,456. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $53.90.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.