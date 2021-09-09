$0.53 EPS Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. General Electric reported earnings of $0.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.20) EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GE. started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.80.

Shares of GE opened at $102.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.60 and its 200 day moving average is $105.44. The company has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion, a PE ratio of -37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.07. General Electric has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $115.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of General Electric by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 760,463,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,984,884,000 after acquiring an additional 78,587,272 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of General Electric by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 60,649,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $796,325,000 after acquiring an additional 31,449,248 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $112,508,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,194,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $217,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,119,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,331,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $266,948,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043,887 shares in the last quarter.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

